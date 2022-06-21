Kim Kardashian Says She Has Now Lost 21 Pounds After a Weight Loss Plan to Match Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has no regrets about the intense weight loss plan she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The Debacle of Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Dress: from weight loss at the Met Gala to alleged damage

In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, June 21, the 41-year-old Skims founder told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she “continues to eat right” and even “lost 21 pounds.” Although Kardashian claimed that she was not trying to “lose weight,” she said that the transformation was an instructive experience for her.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she continued. “Since then, after, I have continued to eat really healthy food. I’ve lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose weight, but I have more energy than ever. I eliminated so much sugar, a lot of junk food that I ate… I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

When asked about the backlash she received after revealing she lost 16 pounds to be able to wear the historic Bob Mackie design, Kardashian said: “I looked at it as a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”

The selfish author previously talked about her fitness journey, explaining in an interview with Vogue on May 2 that she would “wear a sauna suit twice a day” and “run on a treadmill.” As for her food, Kardashian “eliminated all sugar and all carbohydrates” and ate only “the purest vegetables and protein.” The beauty mogul added: “I didn’t starve myself, but I was strict.”

Also during her interview with Today, Kardashian broke her silence over allegations that she damaged the iconic dress after wearing it to fashion’s biggest night on May 2. “It was such a process. I went out on the red carpet in a bathrobe and slippers and put on a dress at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs… probably three, four minutes, and then changed at the top. stairs,” Kardashian explained.

She continued, “Ripley [and I] worked so well together. There were handlers and gloves that put me on.”

The Kardashian interview came after collector Scott Fornter claimed that the dress in which the late actress serenaded then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962 was badly damaged after it was lent to the Kardashian Family alum. In the photos, which, according to Fortner, were taken on June 12, the dress had holes on the sleeves, gaps on the zipper and the absence of several crystals. The fashion historian also shared photos of the dress taken before Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala, which showed that the dress was without flaws.

In a statement released on June 16, Ripley addressed the controversy, saying: “Kim Kardashian in a Happy Birthday dress caused heated controversy, but the fact remains that she did not damage the clothes in any way in a short amount. time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, Amanda Joyner, added in the memo: “From the bottom step of the Subway, where Kim put on the dress, to the top point where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition in which it was sent. ». The archive center further claimed that Joyner was with the dress throughout the day of the Met Gala on May 2 and stayed with the clothes when it was flown from Orlando to New York for the big event.