Kim Kardashian says romance with Pete Davidson brings her “peace”: “I want to take my time”

This is not a joke! Kim Kardashian continues to talk about her relationship with Pete Davidson — and she made it clear that her feelings are real.

The 41-year-old CEO of Skims and her family participate in the upcoming ABC meeting with Robin Roberts, which will air on Wednesday, April 6. In an excerpt from a candid interview, Kardashian is asked how serious she is. 28-year-old comedian.

“Of course, I love relationships, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with them,” says the graduate of the Kardashian Family in the footage, which was posted via Twitter on Tuesday, April 5. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”

Kris Jenner continues to admire her daughter’s “great” boyfriend, telling 61-year-old Roberts: “He’s a really nice guy.”

Khloe Kardashian intervenes, admiring Davidson’s sense of humor. “He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time,” adds the 37—year-old co-founder of Good American.

The KKW beauty mogul and the Meet Cute actor were first linked in October 2021 after Kim debuted as a host on Saturday Night Live. After being spotted together several times in both California and New York, the couple confirmed their romance with PDA photos in November 2021.

Before starting an affair with a graduate of the “Code Guy”, Kim was married to Kanye West, with whom she has children together: North, 8 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old. The Hulu star filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Last month, Kim was officially recognized as unmarried, and the judge granted her request to restore her surname.

A few days later, the selfish author discussed his relationship with Davidson in detail for the first time, hinting that her beau could appear in the Kardashians in the near future. “I didn’t shoot with [Pete],” she told Variety. “And I’m not against it. That’s just not what he does. But if something had happened and he was there, he wouldn’t have told the cameras to leave. I think I could shoot something really exciting, but not this season.”

When the Kardashian-Jenners return to reality TV later this month, Kim’s personal life will be in the spotlight. She said fans will see “how we met and who contacted whom, and how it happened, and all the details that everyone wants to know,” teasing: “I’m definitely open to conversation, and I’ll definitely explain it.”

The California native’s relationship has caused tension between her and 44-year-old West, who has hit Davidson several times via social media. Despite the fact that he was associated with Julia Fox and Cheney Jones, the rapper made several attempts to get his ex-wife back.

“It doesn’t affect their relationship in any way,” an insider told us about the feud earlier this year. “Anyway, this drama brings Kim and Pete closer together because he simplifies everything.”