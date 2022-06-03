Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson applied Acne Cream to her Nose: “We are obsessed with skin care”

Pete Davidson is a romantic! Kim Kardashian spoke about her romance with the 28-year-old comedian in the latest episode of Hulu The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 2, sharing that they are both “obsessed with skin care.”

After training with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, 41-year-old Kim first admired the star of the show “Saturday Night Live” on camera.

“I never knew that you could be so happy watching TV shows and going to the gym. I don’t really care if I go out [in workout clothes] without makeup. It’s the most refreshing feeling,” Kim shared. “I had a big pimple on my nose and I kept complaining [about it] and saying, ‘Oh my God, I need to get up, I need to apply acne medication… One thing we seriously have in common is that we are obsessed with skin care products and cosmetics”.

The Skims founder continued, explaining that before she could apply the cream, she fell asleep. However, the actor “The King of Staten Island” came to her aid. “I woke up in the morning with a cure for dried pimples on my nose… like, he applied it to me in a dream because he knew that I really needed it to disappear,” she added.

“It’s so cute,” Chloe, 37, said, while Courtney, 43, agreed.

In a candid interview, the author of “Egoist” said that their relationship arose after she hosted SNL in October 2021. After that, she got Davidson’s number from the show’s producer. “I wrote to him… I just thought, “I’ve heard about this BDE. We need to get out,” Kim joked. This was the beginning of their romance.

“Pete should literally be the best person I’ve ever met,” Kim explained. “Like, the best heart… [He] always wants the best for people, can handle everything. He is very, very thoughtful and humble… I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is sincere.”

It looks like the stand-up star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model will continue to bond over their love of cosmetics, as Kim has just unveiled her new skincare brand SKKN by Kim. The opening came after Kim closed KKW Beauty in 2021.

In an Instagram post published on Wednesday, June 1, Kim introduced the new brand along with a slideshow of photos showing the long-awaited collection. “I am pleased to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, a nine—product anti-aging skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim said she created SKKN “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin.” The Balenciaga ambassador will officially launch the line on June 21 at 12 p.m. ET. Kim said that the collection includes a cleanser, tonic, exfoliating agent, serum with hyaluronic acid, serum with vitamin C8, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil — all in capsules of earthy color.