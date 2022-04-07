Kim Kardashian Says Kids Know about Kanye West’s Behavior, and Other Findings from “Kardashian: ABC News Special”

As the Kardashian-Jenner family prepares for the debut of their new Hulu show, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian talk candidly about their lives, telling everything in a new special with Robin Roberts.

41-year-old Kim was in the spotlight during the performance of The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, in which she talked about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West at the beginning of the program on Wednesday, April 6.

“You want to walk on the high road, and sometimes it’s difficult,” the Skims designer told Roberts. “I’ve always been in favor of him telling the truth.”

More than a year after their separation — Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 — West continued to make headlines for his public posts about their dynamics. While the 44-year-old rapper first tried to get Kim back after she left Pete Davidson, he later claimed that she was trying to keep the children from him, and threatened the 28-year-old star of the Saturday Night Live show because of his affair with the reality show personality became more serious.

Kim told Roberts that the older children of the exes, 8-year-old North and 6-year-old Saint, “know what’s going on” with their parents.

“The younger ones don’t understand that much,” she said of 4—year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. — You should just be there for them. No matter what, even in the crazy life we live, we just need to have a really open dialogue with our children. Kanye and I had a conversation. We have to talk about the kids every day, so, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be a family.”

Relationships have been a topic throughout the issue when Roberts asked 37-year-old Chloe who is in the “best place” at the moment when it comes to their affairs.

“I think everyone in my family except me,” she replied with a laugh, before naming 42—year-old Courtney and Travis Barker. “I think Court and Trav are in an amazing place.”

Overall, Chloe added: “I think, in the end, we all just strive for bliss. We want to be happy. We want to feel safe.”

Scroll to see more quotes from The Kardashians: An ABC News Special:

Kim on Kanye

“Of course I love relationships, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with him,” Kim Roberts said of Davidson. “Of course I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”

While Chris added that the comedian is “a really nice guy,” Chloe noted: “He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time.”

Chloe on Tristan

Over and over again, the Revenge Body graduate’s relationship with Tristan Thompson ended forever in 2021 after he fathered his third child with another woman. The scandal marked the third time an NBA player has made headlines for infidelity.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not my boyfriend. I think, in the end, we all strive for bliss. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe,” she said during the special, adding that she “really felt incredibly safe at the beginning” of their romance. “I felt really good for a while.”

Chloe also recalled how Thompson was first caught cheating—right before she gave birth to three-year-old daughter Tru in 2018.

“I remember how he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I could still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might seem strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, these videos will be as pure and perfect as I could make them,” she said.

How Kravis became a romantic

“It’s so funny when we think, like, ‘This is us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Courtney and Travis, friends,” Courtney told Roberts. “Deep down, I felt that if we looked into each other’s eyes and did it, well, physically, then everything would just end.”

Where Chris is standing with Caitlin

“We’re fine. We’re friends, I see her when she’s at a family event. It’s, you know, really calmed down,” Kris said about her current status with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

About the transition of the former athlete, Chris added: “This is a topic that I never thought I would have to deal with directly, confront, understand what I didn’t understand.”

Chloe in body image

“All my life I would say — I always wanted to have my nose done, forever. But he’s in the middle of your face, and it’s scary to think about it. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I like it. “,— said Chloe Roberts, discussing body image.

During a Q&A on Twitter following the release of the special, the Good American co-founder said she “only regrets” not going under the knife earlier. “I got it a couple of weeks before Tru’s first birthday. Love it!” she tweeted.