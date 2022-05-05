Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Left During “Saturday Night Live” Monologue: “I haven’t spoken to him since”

Difference of opinion. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kanye West offered some constructive criticism about his then-ex-wife’s approach to performing.

“He left SNL in the middle of a monologue. I haven’t spoken to him since. He is upset by the fact that I used the word “divorced” — that’s why he wanted me to say the word “filed for divorce,” 41—year-old Kim told Khloe Kardashian during a new episode of the series “Kardashian” on Hulu, which premiered on Thursday, May 1. 5. “And he was upset that I also said he was a “rapper.” He said: “I’m much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said “rapper”.

The reality TV star explained that she had no malicious intentions when it came to her performance. “I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to offend anyone, but that’s what this monologue was for. It was done in order to make a joke,” she shared. “I made fun of myself, my mom and everything that is personally for me. It’s all fun and games, and apparently it wasn’t for him.”

During her debut in October 2021, Kim reflected on her relationship with 44-year-old Kanye during their divorce.

“Honestly, all the ups [and] all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Moreover, he is the richest black man in America: a talented, real genius who gave me four wonderful children,” she said at the time. “So when I divorced him, you should know that it all came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from the truth, and if there’s one thing I always strive for, it’s sincerity.”

Recalling the reaction of the Yeezy designer, the reality TV star pointed out the double standards between them. “I sat through so many speeches and things that were not the most comfortable for me. But it was my partner, and I supported him. I would never embarrass him and leave,” added Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021. “He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants—I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but that’s not going to happen here.”

After Kim’s appearance on SNL, her relationship with Kanye changed when he began publicly questioning her decisions regarding their family. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I SHOULD KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO WITH MY DAUGHTER, WHO WAS PUT IN TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the record producer, who has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, wrote Kim via Instagram in February.

In response, the Skims founder, in a rare public statement, called Kanye “constant attacks.” “As a parent who is the main breadwinner and guardian of our children, I do everything possible to protect our daughter, and also allow her to express her creative abilities in the environment in which she wants, under the supervision of adults — because it brings her happiness,” she said. explained in her own Instagram post the same month. “Divorce is hard enough for our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly only hurts everyone even more.”

More recently, Kim talked about the ups and downs she faces when it comes to Kanye.

“We lived for about eight months without even talking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again, and I went to the premiere of “Donda,” the businesswoman said during the release of the podcast “Not thin, but not fat” last month. “I mean, he’s still going to see the kids and stuff, he and I just kept quiet for a minute, and I think in every way it’s going to be like that.”

Kim also shared that the duo can stay in each other’s lives when “everything is calm” between them. “We don’t really communicate, but I think sometimes it’s okay,” she continued. “And I think it will be. We always will. That’s who I am. I’ve spent a decade of my life with this man, and I love him so much. So that’s never going to change, but that doesn’t mean they’re right for you, and that’s fine too.”

Amid major life changes, Kim left for Pete Davidson after they worked together on SNL. During the new episode of The Kardashians, the founder of KKW Beauty admitted that she does not rule out another walk down the aisle. “I believe in love. So I hope that I will have only one wedding. The fourth time is a charm,” Kim joked, talking to her loved ones.