Kim Kardashian says it’s both Sister Hello happy Day and after making intimate changes to her line of body SKINS

Kim Kardashian wears a lot of hats these days. Now she and her family are not only big stars on the streaming platform Hulu, but also became an aspiring lawyer after she managed to pass the “baby bar”. And, of course, the 41-year-old also runs a multibillion-dollar shapewear brand at SKIMS. However, even her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, had some complaints about the latest company’s branded body line… down there. Don’t be afraid, though, because Kim K recently said they are making changes to intimate design on this front, making today apparently Khloe’s “happy day.”

As fans may remember, Khloe Kardashian had certain “conflicts” with the CEO of SKIMS during the first season of Hulu The Kardashians. She complained that the crotch area for the bodysuit was just a “sliver,” stating that the coverage should be wider with “a little more fabric” for people like her with “a bigger vagina than most.” And Kim Kardashian seems to have taken the hilarious criticism to heart.

The reality star went on to say that SKIMS actually “changes a few things” by following all the feedback from her clients. (Hopefully that barely-there bodysuit Kim Kardashian likes to train in will come back to the drawing board.) She added that Chloe “would be so proud.” I think then move over, Spanks, because there’s a new body shapewear in town. But let’s be honest, after the recent controversy over photoshop SKIMS, the optics of this sudden evolution is a good game.

However, Khloe Kardashian is probably really very proud of these efforts for the sake of her vagina. As we also saw in The Kardashians, inclusivity is a huge part of the brand’s message for the denim company the mother of one of them works with: Good American. Segments of several episodes were actually devoted to casting sessions for the corporation, where Chloe and the CEO hunted models of all sizes, genders and races for the roles of brand representatives.

Obviously, the new series still features part of the same drama that we’ve met over the years of E! Keeping up with the Kardashians. Namely, the infamous Kim K sex video has reappeared — and Ray J. there is a bone to choose this updated storyline. And in the last episodes, after several weeks of demonstrating their attempts to work on their relationship, it turned out that Tristan Thompson was cheating on Chloe for the third time, only this time it was also a paternity scandal.

However, the reality show fulfilled the promise that in the reality show it would pay more attention to the various business endeavors of the family. Along with SKIMS and Good American, Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand Poosh was also in the spotlight, as evidenced by the collaboration with Benny Drama and early negotiations with Gwyneth Paltrow and her famous goop company. So it seems obvious that this isn’t the last we hear about Kim’s brand and how she’s making it more accessible to Khloe and others.

No matter what’s going on around them, for Kardashian-Jenner, it always seems like everything is going forward and up, doesn’t it? Fans can watch all episodes of the first season of their show streaming with a Hulu subscription. But, hands up, who’s also checking out the upcoming “Chloe Coote”?