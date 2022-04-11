Kim Kardashian Saint’s 6-year-old son found a joke in Roblox about her sex video with Ray Jay

An unpleasant surprise. Kim Kardashian Saint’s six-year-old son stumbled upon a joke about her 2007 sex video with Ray Jay while playing Roblox.

The kid of the 41-year-old author of Selfish was playing a game on an iPad on Thursday, April 14, on an episode of The Kardashians, when something “super inappropriate” popped up. The creator of KKW Beauty explained that next to the photo of her crying face there was a note about “unpublished footage” from her recording with the singer.

The Los Angeles native contacted her lawyer, explaining during a conversation with attorney Marty Singer that she was “99 percent” sure there was no more footage. When the reality TV star called ex-husband Kanye West to explain the situation, she started crying, and the 44-year-old rapper calmed her down.

The makeup mogul spoke about not wanting the “real embarrassing shit” from almost 20 years ago to come up, saying, “I can’t believe this is happening right now.”

The Hulu personality has previously described how much she is “afraid” of one day telling Saint and his siblings—North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—about the sex tape.

“Fortunately, I think so many years have passed and so many positive things have happened that it really erases that,” Skims creator Andy Cohen said in an interview in June 2021. “It’s something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life, but it’s something that’s hanging over my head. I try not to regret anything, but it’s probably the only thing I wish didn’t exist. If I could erase some stupid things I’ve done in my life, that’s probably it.”

Two years earlier, the former E! The personality said during the episode “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she would be “super honest and real” with her kids about the recording. “That’s all you can be,” Kardashian said in January 2019.

Against the background of the businesswoman’s divorce from West, the Grammy winner claimed that he saved his ex-wife from another leak. “That night I went myself and took the laptop from Ray Jay. …I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” the Yeezy designer said in the January issue of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee. “It shows how much it has been used. It shows how much people disliked her and they just viewed her as a commodity.”

Ray J apparently responded at the time via Twitter, writing, “This needs to stop. I have children too.” (The Mississippi native shares Melody, 3, and Epik, 2, with Princess Love.)