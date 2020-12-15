Kim Kardashian Rob loses again against his ex Blac Chyna

Rob lost a lawsuit that Blac Chyna had brought against him! Indeed, the young woman won her first battle against Kim Kardashian’s brother.

It’s no secret that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are at war! So the young woman just won one of her lawsuits against Kim Kardashian’s little brother!

For nearly three years, Blac Chyna has regularly brought lawsuits and legal actions against the Kardashians! So, the young woman has just won a battle! Indeed, one of the many complaints from Dream Renée’s mom has just come in her favor!

Kim Kardashian’s ex-brother had indeed lodged a complaint for “using their power and influence with E! Entertainment to cancel Season 2 ″ of reality TV Rob & Chyna!

Thus, a judge ordered the company Bunim / Murray Production to hand over the images of the 2nd season to the main interested party … That is to say the ex of Kim Kardashian’s little brother, Blac Chyna!

KIM KARDASHIAN WISHES HIS NEBORDS A HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Monday, December 14, 2020, Kim Kardashian posted two photos on her Instagram account! One with his nephew Reign, and another with Mason! And for good reason, Kourtney Kardashian’s two children celebrated their birthdays!

So, in the caption of his post, Kanye West’s wife wrote the following caption: “Happy Birthday Mason and Reign. Birthday twins but 5 years apart. I remember when @kourtneykardash was pregnant with Reign and it was starting to get closer to Mason’s birthday… ”

Kim Kardashian added, “I suggested that she urge them not to have the same birthday, but she said her famous phrase ‘what is meant to be will be’. And she broke the waters the night before Mason’s birthday and little Reign was born on Mason’s day! Happy birthday to the coolest boys in the world !!!! ”

A post that Kim fans loved! Indeed, the post already has more than 2.5 million likes, a real record for the young woman!



