Kim Kardashian Reveals The First Message She Sent to Pete Davidson: I “Left It Open”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

How everything stalled! Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she took the first step with Pete Davidson — and now she’s talking about what she actually wrote to him.

“I ran into him shortly before [hosting Saturday Night live] at the Met,” the 41—year-old Skims founder recalled on Tuesday, June 21, in an interview on the Today show. “He gave me really good advice, knowing that I would use it. So I just reached out and said: “Thank you so much for that advice, it was so much fun.” Just something [laid-back], leaving it open.”

When host Hoda Kotb pointed out that Kardashian was “stalking” an SNL graduate, the former E! the star admitted that “that’s not why I” reached out first, noting that her connection with the 28-year-old comedian took her “by surprise.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” graduate said she waited “a good 10 months” after breaking up with ex-husband Kanye West before trying to date again. “I waited a bit,” she explained, adding that she was looking for “new energy and something different.”

The egotistical writer and the “King of Staten Island” star first met in October 2021, shortly after Kardashian debuted on SNL. During the episode, the duo kissed in a sketch where the reality TV star played Jasmine in Davidson’s Aladdin.

During the June episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul revealed that she felt a “vibration” during the kissing scene. The Hulu personality planned to chat with the Meet Cute star at the after party, but did not come to the event.

“So a few days later I called the SNL producer and asked, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ I texted him,” Kardashian recalled during a candid interview. “I didn’t even think: “I’m going to have a relationship with him.” I just thought, “I’ve heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.”

The SNL graduate and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has gotten more serious in recent months: Davidson is dating his girlfriend’s kids and spending more time with her family. Kardashian shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, 45.

During her interview for the Today show, the California native revealed that she consulted with “several therapists” and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian before introducing Davidson to her children.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the starting point,” Kim explained. “Everyone has different ways, and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and careful as possible.”