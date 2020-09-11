Kim Kardashian reveals if it is true that she has 6 toes

For some time there has been a rumor that Kim Kardashian has a sixth toe on one of her feet, the star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ revealed whether this is true or not.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most important figures in reality shows, the socialite has built her career in social networks and due to that popularity there are some stories around her and her great family.

Kim’s feet are quite a topic, as when she was pregnant with one of her children, the cameramen took several pictures of her limbs that looked too swollen. After this news, a rumor emerged that Kylie Jenner’s sister had 6 toes on one of her feet.

The influencer decided to shut up people who think she has an extra finger and took her Instagram stories to reveal the truth about her fingers. Through a series of videos, Kris Jenner’s daughter shared the reality of her feet with her more than 188 million followers.

The businesswoman began to count her fingers one by one to show her fans that she actually only has 5 fingers, Kanye West’s wife does not know where that rumor came from, but said she hoped that all doubts about her limb had been clarified, she said:

Everybody thinks I have six toes

Kim Kardashian was wearing gray sandals and explained that when she puts on that type of footwear one side of her foot looks different, what is distinguished is a bone and not another toe, the KUWTK star ended by saying:

I hope that answers everything about the sixth toe because I actually only have 5 toes on each foot

The native of the city of Los Angeles in California, United States took the situation of her feet with humor, because in the videos she shared on her Instagram stories, she did not look upset.

It was recently announced that the Kardashian-Jenner clan canceled their reality show, but why? We invite you to visit: Why did Kris Jenner decide to cancel Keeping Up With The Kardashians?



