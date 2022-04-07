Kim Kardashian revealed that Pete Davidson gave her the “Saturday Night Live” costumes they wore during their first kiss

Her prince! Kim Kardashian talked about the adorable Valentine’s Day gifts she received from Pete Davidson, and these gifts were related to their Aladdin-themed parody on Saturday night live.

“He gave me a carpet, all the outfits and a little lamp with a genie,” the 41—year-old selfish author told Jimmy Kimmel about the parody during an interview on Wednesday, April 6. — So the carpet belongs to me.

In the October 2021 sketch, the 28-year-old comedian and creator of KKW Beauty chatted on a flying rug and kissed. Kardashian explained on Wednesday that the kiss was their first.

The Los Angeles native also noted that the actor sent her a “huge bouquet of flowers” in honor of the Jimmy Kimmel Live concert! appearance.

In October 2021, news broke that the couple was dating, eight months after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. (The former couple now co-parent North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

In March, the makeup mogul officially announced the relationship between her and Davidson on Instagram. In the same month, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend has several tattoos in her honor, as well as her name on his chest.

“He has some tattoos, some cute ones that he did for me,” the reality star, who was declared officially unmarried during the divorce process, said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “I think my favorite, he says… “My girlfriend is a lawyer.” And it’s very nice.”

Kardashian’s relationship with the New York native is serious, she told Robin Roberts in an interview with ABC on Wednesday. “Of course I love relationships, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with them,” she explained. “Of course I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”

44-year-old West, for his part, moved on to Julia Fox, Cheney Jones and other stars after his breakup with the Kardashians. However, this did not stop the rapper from repeatedly criticizing the relationship of the Kardashian star with the King of Staten Island star on social networks.

The couple is still “laughing and feeling comfortable at this difficult time,” an insider told us in January. “It doesn’t affect their relationship in any way. Anyway, this drama brings Kim and Pete closer together, because he simplifies everything.”

Davidson has also been linked to members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including the children of the Skims creator. “Kim likes how great Pete gets along with the kids,” a source told us on Wednesday. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”