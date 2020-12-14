Kim Kardashian refuses to divorce despite the difficulties!

Kim Kardashian refuses to separate from Kanye West despite relationship difficulties, according to source telling Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has been in disarray for many months now. This is particularly due to the artist’s “candidacy” in the last presidential elections … Since then, things have not really improved. Despite everything, the mother of Chicago, Psalm, or even Saint, does not want a divorce.

Because yes, although the story between the two becomes increasingly difficult, Kanye remains the father of the children. Eh with all that the couple went through, the sister of Kylie, Khloé or even Kourtney would not be ready to leave him.

In any case, this is what a source told Hollywood Life: “Kim Kardashian and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple. They’ve been in this situation for some time now. It doesn’t look like she’s asking for a divorce, at least not right away. They are really living separate lives right now and it seems to be working well. ”

Before adding, about the “separate lives” of the two: “She’s in L.A. most of the time. Kanye, meanwhile, spends his as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him. He’s there as much as he can. They both seem happy to do whatever they do and so do the kids. ”

Kim Kardashian is therefore far from Kanye and it seems to be doing them good, but until when?

KANYE WEST AND KIM KARDASHIAN LIVE “SEPARATE”

As long as possible for the rapper, let’s hope. Indeed, the latter may not recover from a breakup with his wife. Still according to the source, the artist is really madly in love with his muse:

“Kanye will always adore Kim Kardashian. He loves her so much. ” Before making contradictory remarks a few lines below: “He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also doesn’t intend to leave Kanye anytime soon. ”

So we don’t really know how this story is going to end. But it could be that the two will stay that way until the end. Since the situation suits both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West:

“They are both on the same page because they live separate lives. It has been going on for months and months now. They are still constantly talking and they both seem happy for the moment with the way things are going. “



