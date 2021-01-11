Kim Kardashian really cheated on by Kanye West?

The American rapper Kanye West, suspected of having cheated on his wife Kim Kardashian, was he really unfaithful?

Kanye West would he have gone so far? On social networks, it is said that the rapper would have been unfaithful to Kim Kardashian with a man!

This is the biggest rumor of the start of 2021. American rapper Kanye West is said to have cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Indeed, the artist would have had a relationship not with a woman. But with a man! Thus, he would have flirted with Jeffree Star.

In any case, this is the bomb that Ava Louise, a TikTokeuse, dropped. As internet users got carried away, neither of them deigned to respond.

Thus, the rumor between the performer of I Love It and the guru of male beauty has not ceased to be fueled.

However, the one who would have slept with Kanye West finally decided to break the silence. No, he never had a relationship with the rapper!

KANYE WEST: HER SUGGESTED MAD LOVER

Jeffree Star persists and signs: he doesn’t know Kanye West and has never had a flirtation with him. That’s what he said in a video message, posted Thursday, January 7 on Twitter.

So, the 10th highest-paid influencer in 2020 top YouTubers first began, “I woke up and my phone was exploding. ”

“I wondered what scandal was emerging today (…) I receive thousands of messages, calls, media requests. ”

Before I get to the point: “So I’m scrolling and reading the dumbest thing I’ve ever read in my life. ”

“So I will say it here clearly: I like very tall men. Kanye and I never hung out and this whole thing is really funny. ”

Between Kanye West and Jeffree Star, nothing would have happened. And he wouldn’t have been unfaithful to the beautiful Kim Kardashian!