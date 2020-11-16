Kim Kardashian ready to divorce Kanye West?

For a while, nothing was going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But what about today? Is it still war?

This year, Kanye West surprised all of America by running for president. A shock for internet users as they noticed that the singer has changed a lot.

Indeed, he began to deny his own family. Worse yet, he even insulted his step mom Kris Jenner. And he also accused Kim Kardashian of infidelity with rapper Offset. He therefore announced his divorce, in front of the whole world.

While it was live, Kim Kardashian’s husband was in tears of tears. A very embarrassing moment for the citizens of America! But also and above all for his fans who have always supported him.

So Kourtney Kardashian’s sister took matters into her own hands by admitting that he was in the midst of a bipolar crisis. It’s well known, Kanye has a personality disorder.

Subsequently, the artist therefore rested away from everyone. He even refused to see his wife for several weeks. But what about today? Do they still want to separate?

KIM KARDASHIAN: A PLANNED DIVORCE?

The answer is no ! The couple are even very complicit on social networks. So that just goes to show that they went through a rough time, but they managed to move forward.

For Kim Kardashian’s birthday, Kanye West even gave her a special gift. A hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

And that got Kim Kardashian thinking. A close source then confides: “She was more than touched by the gesture. Even though his fans and a lot of his friends thought it was scary. So that made her want to find a way to make the marriage work. “



