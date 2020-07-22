Kim Kardashian publicly talks about Kanye West bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian decided to issue a statement through her social networks, after messages published by her partner and presidential candidate, Kanye West. The rapper posted on Twitter that he was trying to divorce Kim; however minutes later he deleted the messages.

Kim Kardashian asked for compassion and privacy for Kanye, who has bipolar disorder:”As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has it or has a loved one in their life with the disorder, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home. Because I’m very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to their health. But today, I feel like I should comment on that because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. ”

“Those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family has no power unless the person is a minor. People who do not know about this experience can be critical and not understand that individuals must commit by themselves in the process of getting help no matter how hard their family and friends try. ”

“I understand that Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions can sometimes provoke strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressures of being an artist and a black man, experienced the painful loss from her mother, she has to deal with the pressure and isolation of bipolar disorder. Those close to Kanye know her heart and understand that her words sometimes don’t align with her intentions. ”

“Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate your dreams or your creative ideas, no matter how big or unattainable they may seem to some. That is part of their genius that we have all witnessed, many of their big dreams have become reality”.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the topic of mental health in its entirety, but we should also give it to the individuals who live with it in the moments when they need it most. I kindly ask that the media and the public give us the compassion and privacy necessary for us to get through this. Thank you to those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and understanding.With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West. “



