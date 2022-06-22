Kim Kardashian publicly scolds the sons of Saint and Psalm for bad behavior: “You say bad things”

Take your kids to work! Kim Kardashian’s trip to New York with her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, took an unexpected turn when the trio appeared on social media.

The 41-year-old reality star offered her followers a glimpse of their family’s dynamics when she started a live stream on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21. “Say hello! It’s called Instagram Live,” Kardashian told her children before her eldest son interrupted her by saying, “Hi, weirdos!”

Kardashian scolded Saint for his choice of words, but later added: “If you’re watching this, I hate you!” In response, the Skims founder again tried to punish his son during the recording of the concert. “Hello! Holy. Look what you’re teaching him,” she said, referring to her youngest son Psalm, copying Saint’s behavior.

The saint stood up for his brother, joking: “This is a good boy! That’s a good boy!” Later in the stream, Kardashian used a different parenting tactic as they drove past a toy store. “This is something you won’t see because you’re saying bad things,” she told her children.

The California native, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, also shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with the 44-year-old rapper. Kardashian was joined by her sons during the promotion of her Skkn by Kim skincare line. On the same day, she again mentioned the behavior of her children during an interview with “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

During her appearance, host Jimmy Fallon interrupted Kardashian’s story about hosting Saturday Night Live, saying: “I can hear the children.” While in front of the camera, Kardashian addressed her children, who were watching a late-night talk show from the audience. “Can you guys stop? You’re kind of working with me for the first time. Can you please? she said.

After the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum had to remind the brothers to stop “making so much noise,” the Psalm was deleted, and Saint remained silently next to his girlfriend Remy.

Recently, the beauty mogul spoke about the difficulties that parents have to face. “What I struggle with is bribes — I really love bribes,” Kardashian told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday about her parenting tactics. “My bribes with my son are Pokemon cards.”

Kardashian also talked about her eldest daughter’s plans for the future. “North makes lemonade stands on weekends to make money,” she shared. “Each of my children is really different, and I will let them grow and support them in everything they want to do. North always says he’s going to lead Yeezy and Skims. I told her the other day, “If you want to run [with them], you have to get up early.” And she said: “Run away? I just said I want to get money from him!”

Earlier this week, the businesswoman spoke honestly about the transition that occurred when she introduced boyfriend Pete Davidson to her children. “I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was a marker,” Kardashian said on the Today show on Tuesday, adding that she had consulted with “several therapists in advance.” “Everyone has different ways, and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and careful as possible.”