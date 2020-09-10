Kim Kardashian proves she has five toes on each foot!

KIM KARDASHIAN, INTERNET USERS RESPOND TO “INCREDIBLE KARDASHIAN FAMILY” SHUTDOWN

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian announced bad news to her fans on Instagram! Indeed, the beautiful brunette announced the shutdown of reality TV which revealed “Keeping up with the Kardashians!” The last season will therefore be broadcast in early 2021!

“It was with a heavy heart that we made the difficult decision, as a family, to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim announced on Instagram, creating a real tornado on the web shortly. after!

“But no, this is the worst news of my day! I literally grew up watching your reality TV! Kim Kardashian we will miss you so much! Or, “But it’s a tragedy, I want to cry, I’m so sad! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette … “This show has made us the people we are and I will be eternally grateful to all those who have played a role in building our careers and changing for always in our lives. “So concluded the sweetheart of Kanye West!



