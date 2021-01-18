Kim Kardashian proud to have 200 million subscribers on!

A new record for Kim Kardashian! A few days ago, the star finally passed the 200 million subscriber mark on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has much to be proud of! This weekend, the businesswoman was surprised to discover that she now has 200 million followers on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular stars on the web! His private life is as intriguing as his career.

As a reminder, the incendiary brunette spent all her childhood in the most upscale neighborhoods of LA Daughter of the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian who disappeared in 2003 visibly inspired by the latter, she follows – to this day – a training in law at the bar of the State of California.

In the past after having been for a time the BFF of Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian saw her notoriety explode thanks to her reality TV show: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. For over 10 years, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan performed on screen.

Without a filter, they showed all aspects of their privacy to the delight of their viewers. And some sequences have gone down in the annals!

But in 2019, North’s mom and the rest of her family decided to end filming “KUWTK”. Needless to say, the announcement surprised more than one!

From now on, the businesswoman focuses on other projects. And she remains very active on the Web to promote them!

A born boss, Khloé’s sister is also the head of her own cosmetics brand “KKW Beauty”. Without forgetting “SKIMS”.

This weekend, Kim Kardashian finally broke the 200 million follower mark on Instagram. For the occasion, she therefore shared a lovely post!

KIM KARDASHIAN COULD SOON BEAT KYLIE JENNER ON INSTAGRAM!

To celebrate the happy news, Kim Kardashian opted for an ultra-trendy outfit that looked great on her. Despite recent upheavals in her private life, the influencer has shown herself radiant.

“200 million, thank you very much for the love,” Kris Jenner’s daughter captioned her post. As a reminder, Saint’s mom is the 2nd member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have the most followers on Instagram!

For the moment, Kylie is in pole position with her 210 million followers. Only 148 million internet users follow Kendall Jenner on this social network.

Against 127 million for Khloé Kardashian! As for Kourtney Kardashian, she is last in the table with 110 million subscribers.

Every day, Kim Kardashian is there to feed her feed! And she varies her posts to never tire her community.

Sports enthusiast, she loves filming all her intensive sessions with her various coaches. He also sometimes burns his calories only with his sisters.

As a true fashion icon, Mason’s aunt often wows her fans with her looks of the moment. The lessons of style, that knows him!

HER PRIVACY INTRIGES THE WHOLE WORLD!

Even if Kim Kardashian is very busy with her business, her priority remains above all her children. On Instagram, it is not uncommon to be able to contemplate adorable pictures of your 4 toddlers.

On a daily basis, the businesswoman is a real mother hen! While Kanye West is reclusive in Wyoming, the young woman lives with her little tribe in their sublime villa in L.A.

Last I heard, the famous couple “Kimye” is no more! According to some tabloids, Kim Kardashian would even have started divorce proceedings.

If the star would still maintain good relations with Kanye West, she would like to obtain sole custody of North, Saint, Chicago and the little Psalm… To the dismay of the rapper. Case to be continued we tell you!