Kim Kardashian Praises Ex-Husband Kanye West for Being “the best Father to Our Kids” on Father’s Day

Fabulous father! Despite Kim Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with Kanye West, she remains grateful for the life and children they shared.

“Thank you for being the best father to our kids and loving them the way you love them,” the 41—year-old tycoon Skims wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19, sharing family photos of 45-year-old West and the couple’s four children. “Happy Father’s Day, E.”

Star Kardashian was married to designer Yeezy for almost seven years, eventually they had daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, before she was officially declared unmarried. almost a year later.

“There’s a lot more to Kim and Kanye’s relationship that people don’t know about,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month about the couple’s romantic struggle. “Things that happened behind closed doors and in private conversations. … Even some of her closest friends don’t know. Kim will share the truth and tell more about her past as soon as she is ready.”

While the reality TV personality and West have parted ways, Kardashian has made it clear that her ex-husband will remain an integral part of her family.

“You can be so offended or angry at your ex, but I think it should always be ‘Your dad is the best’ in front of children,” the selfish Vogue author said in her March cover article. “Make sure you are your parent’s biggest fan, no matter what you personally go through.”

While Kardashian has since moved on to “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Pete Davidson, her developing dynamic with the “Heartless” rapper has been documented in documentaries about her Kardashian family on Hulu.

“Kanye has left SNL, but I will always walk the high road,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum said on the May 16 episode. “We have children involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up, and the morning when he takes them to school brings me some relief because I’m working a little. Now we exchange who takes the children to school in the morning.”

She added: “No matter what we go through, I always want my children to be with their father as much as possible and just spend the morning with their father, and they were taken to school.”

On Sunday, the SKKN beauty entrepreneur also honored his father Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner’s former stepfather.

“Happy Father’s Day, the best dad in the world! The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you were in heaven,” Kim added in a second post in the “Story” along with a retro photo with the late lawyer, who died in September 2003. “They [gave] me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my heart.”

Kim also paid tribute to the 72-year-old Olympian, who was married to his mother Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2014. “Thank you for raising us and being the best stepfather,” she wrote in her story.