Kim Kardashian is popular. Indeed, the actor Nicholas Braun, renowned for his role in “Succession”, has just sent him a message.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, actor Nicholas Braun discusses Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West with a bit of humor.

Known for having played the role of Greg in the series Succession, the comedian begins his video by being saddened by the news. Yes yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the verge of divorce.

“Oh my god, Kim and Kanye’s divorce makes me sad. Why ? WHY ? It’s painful to think about how they feel right now, and how she feels. Finally, I wonder what are they going to do from now on? Where is she going… now “exclaims Nicholas Braun.

“Because she’s just been through three marriages, and it makes you wonder if it’s possible to try your luck with a new guy right now? Would it be a bad thing to meet a new person, a totally different guy? A man who would make her laugh a little, or make her feel small because he is so tall? ”Continues the movie star, who is famous for measuring 2 meters.

“Just a guy talking about her on the internet. A guy who would make a video like this and would like to find a way to just talk to him because he doesn’t know anyone around him, “continues Nicholas Braun aka Greg.

The latter then confides that he hopes that the video will be seen by the beautiful Kim Kardashian. He also tries to guess what the young woman might be saying. “Hmmm, it’s a little different. This guy is weird, but maybe in a good way, ”he grumbles.

Kim Kardashian Picked Up By “Estate” Actor Nicholas Braun!

KIM KARDASHIAN IS SURE TO BE VERY BUSY!

This video has of course generated a lot of reactions on the social network. The 32-year-old comedian even received encouragement from some of his film colleagues.

“She would be crazy to miss out on such an opportunity,” wrote Christopher Mintz-Plasse. “Give her a little time… she’s going to get used to the idea,” Lili Reinhart replied.

However, we doubt that Kim Kardashian will respond to this post. Indeed, the young woman seems too busy fighting with Kanye West for the future of her children. Oh oh…

For her part, Kim Kardashian would ask for shared custody of the children. To support her, she can normally count on lawyer Laura Wasser.

The latter specialist in celebrity divorce, who counts among her clients Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, or Jennifer Garner. Just that !

Either way, we hope everything goes as planned for the couple. And that Nicholas Braun will also win his case. To be continued !