Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson can live together, source says

Kardashian star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are reportedly discussing living together. Kim and Pete have only been dating for eight months, but they have overcome several milestones and overcome difficulties in their tumultuous relationship. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West did not ease her relationship with Pete, as he continued to throw the couple a few disseses on social media. However, despite Kanye’s numerous attempts to win over his ex-wife or break off her relationship with Pete, they stayed together and got stronger.

As fans know, 41-year-old Kim and 28-year-old Pete have appeared in public several times since they started dating. Although Pete didn’t show up in Italy for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding (he was filming his latest episode of Saturday Night Live), Kim found a cute way to thank him with her manicure. In addition, the couple, who currently have the same hair color, made their first appearance on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Kim shared several photos of the day on social media. They also demonstrated the PDA at the Met Gala. As the two stars’ love grows, Kim reportedly foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with Pete. Now it seems that the couple is making steps towards their future together.

According to HollywoodLife, Kim and Pete are reportedly already discussing living together at her Calabasas mansion. The source explained, “Kim and Pete spend all their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking the next step and starting to live together.” The insider also said that the decision to move in together is not something that Kim and Pete will take lightly. Besides, Kim wouldn’t have taken such a big step without discussing it with her children. However, it is unlikely that Kim’s four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye, will pose a threat if she and Pete decide to live together. Pete gets along well with his girlfriend’s children and is closely related to her first daughter, 8-year-old North West.

In addition, the source noted that Pete spent a lot of time with Kim’s other children — Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and absolutely adores them. However, while Kim’s children may not pose a problem for her and Pete’s plans to live together, Kanye may not like the idea. However, the insider said that Kim doesn’t think that what she and Pete are doing is Kanye’s business, and she doesn’t care what he thinks about it. Since Kanye can be with anyone, Kim believes she has the same rights. However, if living with Pete in Calabasas ever becomes a problem due to Kanye living next to them, they may change their location.

The Kardashian and Pete star had a lot of anxious meetings with Kanye to be wary of what he might do. However, past events have shown that any tricks Kanye does will not prevent the couple from moving forward. Kim and Pete have come a long way since they kissed on her debut on Saturday night live, and their ongoing discussions about moving in together show how well their relationship continues to develop. The couple showed fans how happy they are together. These fans will now be looking forward to even more good news for the lovers.