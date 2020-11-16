Kim Kardashian partners with daughter North for SKIMS!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared several photos with her older daughter North West to promote SKIMS!

On social networks, Kim Kardashian very often promotes her brands. And the least we can say is that she never misses an opportunity to create a buzz on the web. Recently, she appeared with her daughter North West.

Indeed, this Monday, November 16, Kim Kardashian shared several photos on her Instagram account. The young woman unveiled her photo shoot with her older daughter North West. The two appeared really very close. But that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian struck the pose in pajamas. She flaunted with a headband, a jacket, and joggers. With her matching clothes together, she was a hit with her fans.

North West, meanwhile, also posed with exactly the same outfit as her mom. The two look alike like two drops of water. The mother and her granddaughter have also melted the web!

KIM KARDASHIAN IS UNANIMOUS WITH HIS SHOOTING WITH NORTH WEST

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Kim Kardashian also confided to her fans: “The drop you expected. NEW SKIMS. Cozy styles. And our very first sets for CHILDREN! ”

Kim Kardashian also added, “Launch on Thursday, November 19 in 5 colors. Sizes XXS – 5X. All child sizes 2T – 2pm to 9am PT / 12pm. AND exclusively on SKIMS.COM. View the full collection now ”.

Finally, the reality TV contestant also revealed, “And join the waitlist to receive early access to the store.” With her photos, she has garnered more than 1.2 million likes in just one hour from her fans.

In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment the mother and her little girl. It must be said that the two have also caused a sensation on the social network. They appeared very complicit but also adorable on the Web.



