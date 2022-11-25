Kim Kardashian once had to go online to buy Kanye West clothes for her daughter North West

Kim Kardashian once went online to buy old clothes belonging to Kanye West. Currently, the socialite is in the process of litigation with the vocalist of Gold Digger. They decide everything from finances to custody of children. The owner of SKIMS filed for divorce in February 2021 and has been trying to get him to cooperate in the proceedings ever since.

Despite their differences, the couple tries to communicate in the presence of their four children and make life easier for them. A 42-year-old mother, who claims that Ye is not tied to her belongings, went online to pick up his clothes for her children. That’s the whole story.

What kind of Kanye West clothes did Kim Kardashian buy for North West and how?

Kim Kardashian wants to keep their memories, despite the breakup with Kanye West. According to reports, Kardashian said: “Kanye, as a rule, does not care about his things and gives everything away, and it turned out to be on the Internet.” In the final episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashian, Kim, their daughter North and her mother Chris attended Paris Fashion Week. During the trip, 9-year-old North was spotted wearing her father West’s university jacket from his unreleased Pastelle collection.

The owner of the boutique, Justin Reed, admitted that he sold the Kardashian jacket. He previously sold a similar item for $10,000. The clothes are not the same that E wore in 2008. But the thing North was wearing was very similar. Kardashian also explained the reason why she went to great lengths to buy a jacket.

According to her, “he won several Grammys, and I still reached out and said: “I know you just won a few Grammys, you need to add them to the vault.” Even though Ye is mad at her, she wants to add his special clothes to the collection for their children. Although the duo has not yet completed the divorce process, they are trying to maintain a family atmosphere for their children.

