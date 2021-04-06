Kim Kardashian officially billionaire with her brand Skims!

New buzz for Kim Kardashian! The star entered the Forbes ranking of global billionaires today thanks to Skims!

Shock on the Web! Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire thanks to her Skims brand!

KIM KARDASHIAN IS WORTH OVER $ 1 BILLION

And yes, that crazy figure has just fallen! Along with KKW Beauty and Skims, Kim Kardashian West’s net worth grows to $ 1 billion, earning her a spot on Forbes’ Global Billionaires List.

The star was first mentioned on Forbes pages in 2011. It was just a count of her Twitter followers: 6.6 million.

5 years later, she made the cover of Forbes thanks to her booming mobile game. That year, it allowed him to win $ 51 million… A very pretty sum then.

And now, she officially joins the list of world’s billionaires for the first time. Indeed, Forbes estimates that Kim Kardashian West is now worth $ 1 billion, against $ 780 million in October, thanks to her two companies: KKW Beauty and Skims.

Kim Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017. Its first launch, 300,000 contouring kits, sold out in 2 hours.

But that’s not all ! When the pretty brunette sold her shares to Coty, the transaction brought her more than $ 200 million …

SKIMS: A TRUE GOLDEN MINE

Skims was launched in 2019. Fashion insiders like Natalie Massane from Net à Porter or Andrew Rosen from Theory have made the brand grow.

Skims has been super fast in its evolution! Covid demands, fans go crazy for comfy outfits like Kim Kardashian offers.

And yes, what could be better than swapping your evening dress for a top and jogging to stay on the sofa? Not to mention that the pretty brunette is the queen of ultra sexy and cozy outfits.

Kim Kardashian West has not disclosed her earnings, however. However, a source close to the star told Forbes about a transaction that values ​​the clothing company for $ 500 million.

The rest of the star’s fortune lies in cash and investments, including real estate. Every year since 2012, she has earned at least $ 10 million thanks to KUWTK.

She also has 3 properties in Calabasas, Los Angeles. Not to mention her actions in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas that her future ex-husband Kanye West gave her …

Still, it’s the businesses she started on her own that grew up with the typical Kardashian surge for self-promotion that put her on the list of the world’s billionaires. As she tweeted on the day she was on the cover of Forbes, mocking the criticism she’s received for years: “Not bad for a chick with no talent. “