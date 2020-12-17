Kim Kardashian: Moving away from Kanye West?

If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want to save their marriage, they have decided not to live together. And obviously, this combo works!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most influential couples around! If the lovebirds have had their ups and downs, they don’t want to go their separate ways. However, their lifestyle intrigues the media around the world.

2020 has not been an easy year for Kim Kardashian. Despite the pandemic, the star has scrambled to launch all the projects of her many brands.

In parallel to all this, the daughter of Kris Jenner also had to face the new escapades of her husband Kanye West. Launched in the race for the White House, the rapper seemed determined to conquer many states with his ideas.

Diagnosed “bipolar” – North’s dad has visibly lost his footing. After confessing at a meeting that he wanted his wife to abort their 1st child, the rap star also settled his accounts with Kim Kardashian and her family on the web.

Stung, Kanye West accused them of wanting to have him interned. And he also tackled their “bad influence”.

If some media thought that the pretty brunette was going to divorce the rapper, she surprised everyone by fighting against all odds to save their marriage!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WANT THEIR CHILDREN’S HAPPINESS!

On a daily basis, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would no longer live together. Indeed, the businesswoman would be continually in L.A. While the “Stronger” performer seems to thrive on her ranch in Wyoming.

“Kim and Kanye do their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart, “a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan told” E News! “.

But also: “[Kim] does his thing and [Kanye] does his. She does not suffocate him (…). She lets him be who he is ”.

And that’s not all ! The couple would also make efforts to avoid conflicts and they would be “focused” on the education of their 4 children. Which as a reminder are: North, Saint, Chicago and the little Psalm.

According to the informant, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still: “a family and they come together for the children.” This year, they should be celebrating the end of the year together!



