Kim Kardashian: Marriage contracts are mind-blowing!

After six years of love, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would like to divorce. The marriage contract is in the thousands of dollars.

In the event of divorce, the marriage contract of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West involves a colossal sum. The business woman could double her fortune.

On their wedding day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t just put the ring on their finger. Nor to express the inevitable “yes, I do”.

In fact, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the American rapper signed a deal. Being two big fortunes, they had to draw up a contract.

As the two lovebirds get ready to divorce, a huge sum would be at stake. Indeed, their marriage contract, in the event of divorce, contains an unavoidable clause.

Gala magazine explained then, in 2014, that Kim Kardashian would inherit half of her husband’s fortune if they were to separate.

According to Forbes, Kanye West’s fortune is estimated at $ 1.3 billion. As for Kylie Jenner’s big sister, her income would be capped at $ 49.5 million in 2019.

When the two lovebirds got married, the it-girl had a fortune of $ 30 million. Once married to the artist, it would have risen to $ 370 million.

So, the mom of North, Chicago, West and Psalm could only get rich if she were to sign the divorce papers. To be continued!

KIM KARDASHIAN COULDN’T BE ABLE ANY MORE

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian could not live with the interpreter of I Love It at all. Confident of herself, the mother wouldn’t want him anymore.

“They’re keeping a low profile, but it’s over between them. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in talks to find a deal, ”a source told Page Six.

It seems that the race for the White House was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Kim Kardashian. “Kanye talked about campaigning for the presidency and other crazy stuff, she’s just had enough. “