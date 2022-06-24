Kim Kardashian Makes “Vagina Area” Body Skims “Wider” after Khloe Kardashian’s Complaint

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Eric Pendzic/Shutterstock

The answer to prayer! Kim Kardashian corrects a certain Skims product after complaints from Sister Khloe Kardashian.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, June 23, 41-year-old Kim and 37-year-old Chloe told their followers that she was expanding the “vagina area” of her label’s bodysuit after the Good American co-founder criticized the lack of coverage.

“Chloe, you’d be so proud. I’m at a full Skims meeting on corrective underwear, and guys, we’re making a part of the vagina in a bodysuit thicker, well, wider, and we’re changing a few [other] things,” Kim said in the clip. She further talked about the change, writing under the post: “@KhloéKardashian, this is your lucky day!! I’m at a @Skims designers meeting and we’re going to expand the vaginal area of a corrective bodysuit just for YOU #TheKhloeKut.”

Kim’s disclosure came after Khloe shared her troubles with the beauty mogul on the premiere episode of Hulu The Kardashians, which aired on April 14.

“I have complaints about you,” Khloe Kim said when they had lunch with Kourtney Kardashian’s sister. “Just about Skims… so are you guys making fun of me because I have a bigger vagina than most? Body, like, [where] there are ruffles. I’m wearing it right now and it’s awesome, but it’s a sliver. Is he supposed to just cover my clitoris?” Chloe continued.

She added, “The vagina needs a little more tissue… just a little wider.” 43-year-old Courtney supported Chloe’s grumbling, sharing in a candid interview: “You don’t want your vagina hanging down the sides of the Skims.”

Kim launched a lingerie label in 2019. Starting with underwear, the brand has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and men’s clothing. In January, Skims doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in a new round of funding. The announcement, which was first reported by Bloomberg, was made on January 27.

This news followed an April 2021 report that Skims was valued at $1.6 billion. According to the publication, the brand only continues to grow with a sales forecast of $ 400 million this year.

The selfish author was busy building his lifestyle empire. On Tuesday, June 21, she launched her new cosmetics brand SKKN by Kim after the closure of KKW Beauty in 2021.

In an Instagram post posted on June 1, Kim unveiled the new brand along with a slideshow of photos showing off the long-awaited collection. “I am pleased to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, a nine—product anti-aging skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued: “I have been lucky enough to learn about the skin and its care from the world’s leading dermatologists and cosmetologists for many years, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge that I have accumulated during this time.” Kim further explained that the packaging is “reusable” and the ingredients of the product are “pure” and “scientifically proven”, designed for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”