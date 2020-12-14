Kim Kardashian, living room transformed for Christmas

In Story of her Instagram account, the beautiful Kim Kardashian shared a video of her beautifully decorated living room for the Christmas holidays!

Several weeks ago, Kim Kardashian made the buzz on social networks. Indeed, she had ordered a special Halloween house. It was therefore natural that she opted for a sublime decoration for Christmas.

To please her children, Kim Kardashian had a 100% Halloween house built. She had shown her fans around. And the least we can say is that it was a real paradise for his little family.

With several pieces, Kim Kardashian had opted for a trampoline room. In a Halloween atmosphere, his little house did not fail to make the buzz on social networks.

Despite the reviews, the pretty brunette seemed proud to be able to offer this stuff to her children. For the Christmas holidays, she also opted for a superb decoration. But this time, she still made it simpler.

KIM KARDASHIAN MAKES SENSATION WITH HIS CHRISTMAS DECORATION

This Sunday, December 13, Kim Kardashian shared Story videos from her Instagram account. She showed off the amazing decor she had chosen for Christmas. And the least that can be said is that she really wowed her fans. The latter remained in shock.

First, the reality TV candidate put a huge white tree with golden decorations. But that’s not all. She also decided to put reindeer, guardian of her huge tree.

With a very refined decor in white tones, it was unanimous. Fans are also excited to find out what she has planned for the rest of her home. It will take patience to find out.

One thing is certain, the mom’s salon has won over more than one on social media. Case to follow!



