Kim Kardashian: lawyers working on divorce cases

Lawyers for starlet Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have already gotten to work! We’ll give you more details.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lawyers are preparing for their divorce!

Divorce is imminent. Indeed, the news is now official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are separating.

So this is the end of one of the most hyped couples on the planet. Indeed, Kim Kardashian and her sweetheart have never ceased to stand out since they met 8 years ago!

After years of marriage and 4 children, the two spouses end up leaving each other. But we have to admit that their divorce comes as no surprise to anyone.

Indeed the couple was going through a difficult period especially because of Kanye West’s health problems. The latter will have shown all the colors to his wife and those around him.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST: LAWYERS AT WORK

During their marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had made a concrete contract to protect their assets. A caution that will serve them for their imminent divorce. Today their lawyers have looked into their divorce.

We also know that the rapper had promised to deposit 10 million dollars to his wife if he were to cheat on her! The young woman for her part had to stay in a relationship with him for at least 3 years to hope to touch a million dollars for each year spent with him.

The star of the Kardashian family has confided his interests to the famous Laura Wasser. The latter has already worked for Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie.

“Kim and Kanye are in discussions to decide on a deal,” said Page Six magazine. Before adding that the couple do everything to remain discreet.

“Kim made Kanye go to Wyoming to quietly find a solution to separate and get a divorce. »Says the same source. Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s husband has been away from his family for some time.

If neither of the two spouses has yet formalized the divorce, we already know that it will cost them dearly! Case to be continued.