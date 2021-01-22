Kim Kardashian launches new KKW Fragrance!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her new fragrances from her brand KKW Fragrance.

The new fragrances from the KKW Fragrance brand, much heralded by Kim Kardashian, are now available for sale.

Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire! This Thursday, January 21, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced good news on her Instagram account.

Indeed, the mother of North, Psalm, West and Chicago explained that her KKW brand is growing. New fragrances are now available for KKW Fragrance.

“Three new luxurious aromas in heart-shaped metal bottles,” she wrote in the post caption.

Then the divorcee from American rapper Kanye West added: “There are also new stocks available of our three of our original KKW Hearts BAE, BFF & WIFEY fragrances. ”

Thus, the launch of these three new products is very timely, as Kim Kardashian reminds us. If you want to please your boyfriend, a perfume is the perfect gift.

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a gift for you and / or a loved one!” She wrote. Besides, she had calculated her move.

One thing is certain, is that its subscribers will pounce on its novelties. As proof, its publication was loved by more than 970 thousand people in just a few hours.

KIM KARDASHIAN WINS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

In any case, Kim Kardashian can claim to be one of the most influential women on this earth. Especially since its beauty brands, KKW and KKW Fragrance, are a hit.

For the pretty 40-year-old brunette, business is going wonderfully. A few days ago, we revealed to you how much the star earns.

So for a single make-up product, especially its contouring, Kim Kardashian can pocket $ 14 million in one day.

Thus, she receives nearly 900 million dollars only with KKW Beauty. With the new fragrances from KKW Fragrance, this second brand could bring him as much …