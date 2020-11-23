Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s love poem turned into song!

One of the poems written by Kanye West for Kim Kardashian, is the origin of one of his songs! We tell you more!

Although Kanye West doesn’t always show it, he’s a great romantic. By the way, did you know that one of his love poems, written for Kim Kardashian, went on to become one of his best sounds?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has seen its ups and downs. Indeed, even if the family of Kim K seemed ultra tight-knit, in reality, his relationship with Kanye West has experienced difficult times.

And for good reason: the husband of the most famous business woman in the world, suffers from bipolarity.

An illness that made him say violent words in public, of a very private nature.

But determined not to abandon her husband, Kim Kardashian does everything to save her couple.

In fact, on Insta, the pretty brunette just shared a wonderful post, in honor of the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”.

And guess what, one of the songs on that album, “Lost In The World”, was originally a love poem Kanye West wrote to Kim on her 30th birthday!

THIS LOVE POEM BY KANYE WEST FOR KIM KARDASHIAN, TURNED INTO A SONG!

Ten years ago, on Kim Kardashian’s 30th birthday, Kanye West gave her a special gift.

Indeed, the singer wrote him a very beautiful love letter in the form of a poem. Too romantic, right?

And as Kim Kardashian explained on Insta, this poem is the basis of her song “Lost In The World”:

“For those who don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’… Kanye couldn’t find some of the lyrics but then realized they were in a poem he wrote for me that was the birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote for me and made the song out of it. ”

Very proud of this beautiful story, Kim K then posted a photo of the card written by Kanye.

