Kim Kardashian: Kanye West made his dream come true!

Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West has a big heart. He made the great dream of the French singer Alizée come true.

Alizée has always been a big fan of rapper Kanye West. The singer has met Kim Kardashian’s husband on several occasions.

And the least we can say is that Grégoire Lyonnet’s wife keeps it as an exquisite souvenir. Indeed, it was in the streets of Paris that the singer had met the rapper by chance.

A meeting of the third kind that Alizée recalled in her Instagram Story. Indeed, a few hours ago, the pretty Corsica remembered her photo with the artist.

As Christmas draws near, this shot is therefore a vintage keepsake for the pretty brunette. Indeed, the photo dates from December 20, 2012. The meeting between the two artists goes back 8 years.

You only have to look at the photo to understand that the photo is not yesterday. Alizée is therefore very young, and the American rapper too.

KANYE WEST REALIZES THE DREAM OF THE SINGER ALIZÉE

In 2012, Kim Kardashian’s husband was in Paris, a few days before Christmas. While walking in the streets of the capital, the rapper therefore met Alizée.

Very close to his audience, he willingly agreed to pose with the French singer. Without knowing it, he fulfills the dream of the pretty brunette, who was quick to share the snapshot on her social networks.

The meeting took place at the corner of rue Montaigne, one of the most chic streets in Paris. “I remember it as if it was yesterday from this meeting,” captioned Alizée’s friend who posted the snapshot on Facebook.

Touched by this memory, Alizée did not hesitate to share this photo in her Instagram Story. The singer who had shone in the TF1 show, Dance with the stars, was shocked to meet one of her idols in the streets of the capital, and we understand her.



