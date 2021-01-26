Kim Kardashian: Kanye West is unhappy in Los Angeles

Kanye West has just made his first appearance in Los Angeles since the announcement of his divorce from the beautiful Kim Kardashian.

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are therefore on the verge of divorce. Affected by the choice of her companion, the rapper then made the decision to return to Los Angeles, alone.

Between Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, nothing is going well. Not long ago, the reality TV star made the decision to divorce.

Yes, you did hear it. The pretty 40-year-old brunette can’t really stand the man she had 4 children with: Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint.

However, the 2 stars had recently managed to pick up the pieces and move forward. It must be said that they have gone through hardships.

Kris Jenner’s daughter notably supported the very famous rapper in her descent into hell. Indeed, he was having serious problems with alcohol.

The interpreter of All of the lights does not see this separation very well. You have to believe that he was not really expecting it … We know, moreover, that they had been living in separate rooms for a while now.

But Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend recently made her comeback in Los Angeles.

KIM KARDASHIAN: KANYE WEST RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES!

For several months now, Kanye West has been living on her ranch in Wyoming. To the delight of his millions of fans, he is preparing his new album there!

But the very famous American rapper recently made the decision to return to Los Angeles. No, you’re not dreaming ! He’s definitely back.

On Monday January 25, the one who had shared the life of Kim Kardashian for nearly 7 years was therefore seen at the feet of his private jet on the tarmac of Van Nuys airport.

Is he about to find the mother of his children? There are chances. But no reconciliation seems possible. According to a source close to the former couple, “he knows it’s over for her.”

“She had had enough and told him she needed some space to know where she was going. He is fine, he is sad but it is okay added this same source. He knows the inevitable is going to happen and he knows it is coming very soon. ”

You will understand, Kim Kardashian has made her decision. And she doesn’t seem to be going back on it. The social media star has made her choice!

The public can therefore say goodbye to this legendary couple… We are awaiting new information concerning them! Business to follow …