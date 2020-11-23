Kim Kardashian: Kanye West is releasing Yeezy’s color!

Good news for fans of the cult Yeezy sneakers! Kanye West told us a few days ago that he is launching a brand new color of Yeezy!

Good news for fans of the cult Yeezy sneakers! So Kanye West told us a few days ago that he is launching a brand new color of Yeezy!

Kanye West’s brand Yeezy has no more proof to show! Flagship sneakers on the market, fans love it and want more after every new co!

Since their collab with Kanye West X Yeezy, Adidas has sought to release more sneakers than ever before! Especially in this year 2020!

And for good reason… While the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been the flagship and cult silhouette of the brand for many years, Kanye has promoted a whole series of other models… But they seem to be getting stranger and stranger. .

KANY WEST: HIS PAIR ADIDAS YEEZY FOAM RUNNER CONTINUES TO BE AN ENIGMA …

Indeed, Kanye West gave us a few days ago the promotion of new products at Yeezy! Some models are weird, but whatever for the fans they still adore and support the creator!

One of the models is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which had a surprise drop earlier this year. Now the shoe has surfaced on social media in a bevy of colorways, with the latest teaser coming from the good folks at Yeezy Mafia.

So in Kanye West’s brand’s Instagram post, you can see a Foam Runner that features a brown upper with a blue stripe appearing on the side near the back heel. It’s a unique look and based on comments, fans aren’t sure what to think about it.

As of yet, no release date has been revealed! To be continued !



