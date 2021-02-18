Kim Kardashian: Kanye West is on trial for divorce again!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the verge of divorce. However, the very famous American rapper still wears his wedding ring …

Not long ago, Kim Kardashian therefore decided to part ways with the man who shared her life until then. But Kanye West seems to have a hard time getting used to the idea and prefers to keep his alliance.

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are therefore on the verge of divorce. A very sad news for the fans of the couple.

But on the side of the very famous blogger, the flame seems well and truly extinguished. We have to believe that she cannot stand the man with whom she still had 4 children.

Earlier this month, the All of the Lights performer was spotted moving his hundreds of sneakers.

He then returned to his ranch in California, where he is preparing a brand new album. Can we expect a song about her recent split? Chances are!

Maybe he will try to get back the one that capsizes his heart with a romantic sound. You can expect anything from the rapper!

Besides, unlike Kim Kardashian, he still has not withdrawn his wedding ring. Yes, you did hear! He really has a hard time realizing what is happening to him.

KIM KARDASHIAN: KANYE WEST ALWAYS HAS HER ALLIANCE AT THE FINGERTIPS!

On recent photos obtained by paparazzi, we see that Kim Kardashian preferred to remove her wedding ring. She does intend to part ways with Kanye West.

But on the rapper’s side, the intentions don’t really seem to be the same… Not long ago, he was seen with his ring on his finger in the streets of California! No, you’re not dreaming.

In the photos, he wears a large white sweater and a phone with a shell in the same color. A small shiny object is then revealed … This is his wedding ring!

Indeed, the singer of the title I Love It does not really want to separate from his wife. But the latter seems to have made her choice …

In fact, she will be talking about her breakup in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We will know more about the reasons that led him to make this choice!

“They filmed Kim discussing her marital problems” explains a source close to the very famous family. We look forward !

Kim Kardashian will she reconsider her decision? You have to believe that she is really ready to take the plunge … For the couple’s many fans, it is a blow.

So this is a case to watch closely!