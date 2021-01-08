Kim Kardashian: Jeffree is coming out of silence!

Jeffree Star comes out of his silence and talks about his supposed relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s husband. We tell you everything!

Jeffree Star speaks out on the rumor around him and Kim Kardashian’s Husband, Kanye West!

This first week of 2021 will have been rich in news. Between the coronavirus which continues to wreak havoc and the consequences of Trump’s defeat in the United States, the planet of People is not spared either.

Indeed, these first days of this new year have nothing to envy to the last 365 that have passed. So Kim Kardashian found herself at the heart of a scandal accusing her husband of infidelity.

Crazy rumors that Kanye West cheated on him with Jeffree Star have indeed made the buzz on the web. But this rumor which will have made more than one laugh is totally false.

Moreover, the main interested party came out of his silence to comment on the whole scandal. The alleged lover of Kim Kardashian’s husband has just denied the rumor.

KIM KARDASHIAN: JEFFREE STAR DECLINES RUMOR

So the American influencer just made sure that all of this was wrong. “I woke up and my phone was exploding. I wondered what scandal was emerging today. »He explains.

He then discovers that he is at the heart of an infidelity story involving Kim Kardashian’s husband. “I’m scrolling and reading the dumbest thing I’ve ever read in my life. »Says the young YouTuber.

“I will say it here clearly: I like very tall men. Kanye and I have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny! »Says Jeffree Star. The young man therefore seems rather amused by this whole story.

It is a certain Ava Louise who starts this rumor, claiming that Kim Kardashian is asking for a divorce because of Kanye West’s adultery. The footage has been viewed over 8 million times on TikTok.

According to this young woman, the rapper would have a relationship of several months with “a very famous beauty influencer. It was the same 22-year-old who made the headlines after licking the toilet lid …