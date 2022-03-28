Kim Kardashian! Jada Pinkett Smith! See what the stars wore to the Vanity Fair party in honor of the Academy Awards

Won’t stop, won’t stop! The stars may have dressed up for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, but they had more than one dress for this evening. After the show ended, many celebrities went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in brand new (and very fashionable) outfits.

From dramatic dresses and billowing trains to bright colors and an abundance of glitter— there was no shortage of spectacular fashion at the party with the stars, which took place in Los Angeles.

Some celebrities, such as Jessica Chastain, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall, walked the red carpet for the second time in one evening. Megan Thee Stallion, who shone in not one, but two dresses at the Oscars, changed into her third outfit of the evening — and it was her best image of the evening.

While a handful of celebrities arrived from the main event, other big names made their late-night debuts— and they certainly brought drama.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. The 41-year-old Skims founder stepped out in a form-fitting Balenciaga dress. Despite the fact that the silhouette has certainly become her favorite in recent months, she changed the situation when it came to color. Instead of choosing her base black color, she chose bright blue. In combination with metal sunglasses, the whole ensemble radiated an extraterrestrial atmosphere.

And it didn’t take long for fans to start commenting on the mom-of-four’s fashion, with fans comparing her to smurfs and a blue marker. “She definitely likes a well-attached glove,” one user joked, while another added a meme with a smurf.

Kendall Jenner also took to the stage at the after party in a dress that was slightly different from her signature form-fitting style. The 26-year-old model was wearing a dramatic strapless lace and tulle dress from Balenciaga, and her hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail.

To see all these images and more, keep scrolling. From Kourtney Kardashian to Heidi Klum, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details about what everyone was wearing ahead.