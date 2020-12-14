Kim Kardashian isn’t doing anything with Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are they on the verge of breaking up? Several clues are currently sowing doubt.

This is news that will blow Kim Kardashian fans away. The young woman would be close to separation with her husband Kanye West. And for good reason, a source close to the couple has just made terrible revelations about them!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West was talking about him. And for good reason, he wanted to run in the US presidential election. During the latter, he had made strange comments about his wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’ll tell you what I had in mind (…) Because I had at the time, you know, a rapper’s lifestyle so she told me that she was a month pregnant, two months, three months and we talked about not having this child. She had the pill in her hand ”

“Kim gave birth to this child even though I didn’t want to. She stood up and protected this child. ”

KIM KARDASHIAN SOON SINGLE?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hardly do anything together!

Kim Kardashian’s husband then declared in tears that his mother had saved his life. “My father then wanted my mother to abort me. My mother saved my life. There wouldn’t have been a Kanye West because my dad was too busy. ” “I almost killed my daughter! ”

Kim Kardashian would then be fed up with her husband’s actions and fits of madness. Faced with this, Kim had left the family home. Forcing Kanye West to make a public apology. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for making public what was private.”

“I didn’t protect her like she always protected me. Kim, I want to tell you, I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. So thank you for always being there for me.

And now the couple don’t do anything together anymore. It is therefore a safe bet that the break is likely to point the tip of his nose.



