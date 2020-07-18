Kim Kardashian is worried about Armenia

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a photo where she told her fans that she is very worried about the future of Armenia!

On social media, Kim Kardashian spoke on an issue that worries her right now. This is Armenia. She appealed to her fans for help regarding the country.

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian also posted a photo this Friday, July 17. It was displayed in an ultra tight leather set. She also asked her fans to support Armenia in the midst of conflict.

Kim Kardashian said, “For those of you who may not know what’s going on in Armenia right now, I would like to share. So you can all help! ”

She also revealed: “Despite an ongoing global crisis, Azerbaijan has violated the UN call for a global ceasefire. By unprovoked attacks on the Republic of Armenia “.

KIM KARDASHIAN WANTS HIS FANS TO HELP HIM AND SUPPORT HIS COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: ARMENIA

Kim Kardashian also revealed, “Civilian places in Armenia have been targeted. And Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia. ”

The reality TV candidate also explained, “The international community must pay attention. And intervene immediately with such political measures. And diplomatic to prevent unnecessary escalation. As well as the loss of human life ”.

She added, “I stand with my friends from Armenia. And I pray for those caught up in the recent tensions on the country’s border ”.

Finally, she also concluded: “I demand a peaceful solution to these unprovoked attacks. And this during this already very hard Covid-19 crisis “. With her shot, she garnered over 2.6 million likes.

Armenia is a country in the heart of the young woman. It must be said that its origins come from there. Not long ago, she even wanted to baptize her children in Armenia.



