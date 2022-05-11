Kim Kardashian is “upset” over Ex-Boyfriend Ray Jay’s Claims about Sex Videos Years Later

An unexpected explosion from the past. Kim Kardashian is unhappy with the statements of her ex-boyfriend Ray Jay that she and her mother Kris Jenner helped organize the leak of her sex videos back in 2007.

“Kim is saddened that this period in her life is approaching again.

Kardashian and Ray Jay, both 41, dated from 2003 to 2006. A recording of the former couple having sex in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was obtained and released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007. In September 2021, Ray’s former manager Jay Wack100 stated that the couple also recorded a second, unreleased sex video while being a guest on the podcast “Bootleg Kev”. In a statement to us, Kardashian’s lawyer Marty Singer called the allegations “unequivocally false.” Ray Jay called the claims “not cool” via Instagram.

In April 2022, The Kardashians, which premiered last month, addressed the alleged leak of previously unpublished footage from the tape.

In the first episode of the series, which aired on April 14, Kardashian experienced a real shock when her 6-year-old son Saint showed her his photo in Roblox. “There was a picture of my crying face, and I look at it, and it says something super inappropriate, for example: “Kim’s new sex video.” It should be unreleased footage from my old sex video,” the SKIMS founder said in the episode. . “It was a clickbait, hinting that if you click on it, a new sex video will come out. If my son was a little older and could read, for example, I would be upset, but I… died inside.”

A graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians contacted her lawyer to sue Roblox. “I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to hell,” she said during the season premiere.

In the third episode of The Kardashians, the founder of KKW Beauty told her mother and sisters that her ex-husband Kanye West met Ray Jay at the airport and returned all the sex records. “He got the computer he was on and the hard drive,” she explained. Addressing the cameras, Kardashian said: “I know Kanye did it for me, but he also did it for my kids. I want to protect them from everything I can. If I have the power or Kanye has the power, that’s the most important thing for me, and I’m so emotional about it. It just means a lot to me.”

After the episode aired, Ray Jay claimed that Kardashian was lying about what actually happened with the sex tape. “It’s all a lie. You can’t let them do it anymore — it’s not true,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

He later laid out more detailed allegations in an interview with The Daily Mail, telling the publication earlier this month: “I never had a single [copy of the sex tape] in my house – they were at her house. She always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. That’s how it all happened. As soon as I suggested this idea to her, I just played around a bit, that’s when she grabbed the idea, talked to her mom, and from that moment it’s not in my hands anymore.”