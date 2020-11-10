Kim Kardashian has just caused a sensation on the Web. Through a photo, the businesswoman is displayed ultra smiling!

Bomb alert ! Kim Kardashian has struck again. On her social networks, the star is also radiant and very smiling.

We no longer present Kim Kardashian! Unmissable star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, she is – to this day – one of the most famous influencers of the moment.

Last I heard, all is well for her. At the moment, the star is mainly focusing on her private life.

Obviously, everything is rolling with Kanye West! After ups and downs, the two stars are more in love than ever. Despite her presidential defeat, the rapper has announced that he will run again in 2024.

Whatever happens, Kim Kardashian will always support all of her man’s plans. She also decided to ease off on her side by formalizing the end of the shooting of “KUWTK”.

Kim Kardashian is super smiling from an island!

KIM KARDASHIAN SHOWS ULTRA SMILING TO HIS SUBSCRIBERS!

On October 31, Kim Kardashian made the buzz alongside her husband! To party, the lovebirds have bet on ultra-trendy leather outfits.

Being totally masked, it was difficult to recognize the couple among all the other guests. According to the images unveiled on the Web, Kris Jenner’s daughter had a great time during the festivities.

And her half-sister Kendall – disguised as Pamela Anderson – also took the opportunity to celebrate her 25th birthday. Obviously, everything is rolling for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

And a few hours ago, Kim Kardashian therefore delighted her followers with a brand new photo. Via her Instagram account, the pretty brunette – surrounded by a heavenly setting – is also displayed without make up and ultra smiling!

Tanned and radiant, her happiness is a pleasure to see. In the comments thread, the compliments and likes were there. To not change.

“The Queen”, can we read under her post. But also: “The most beautiful Kim. Enjoy ! “.



