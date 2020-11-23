Kim Kardashian is skimming off her collection!

On social networks, Kim Kardashian revealed to her millions of followers her amazing collection of SKIMS brand slippers!

Kim Kardashian has built a real empire around her ready-to-wear brand, SKIMS. The pretty brunette announced last summer Skims Solutionwer, a range of clothing that adapts to all body types.

If the name “Kimono” had been retained, it was quickly forgotten, because it refers to traditional dress in Japan. The reality TV starlet therefore opted for SKIMS, after having surveyed her fans.

“I always listen to my fans, their feedback. But also their opinions, so I’m so grateful that they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After some thought, I am therefore happy to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear, ”she announced on Twitter.

Launched in September 2019, the latter is made up of shaping underwear ranging from size XXS to 5XL. All in shades of flesh.

Fan of underwear that maintains its shape, the young woman therefore had the idea to design a collection that resembles her. And today, Kim takes it a step further by offering … slippers.

KIM KARDASHIAN UNVEILS ITS COLLECTION OF SKIMS SLIPPERS

A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian unveiled her collection of slippers for SKIMS. And the latter is very impressive.

“Look, we’re about to launch SKIMS slippers,” she announced via a video on social media.

The young woman therefore put them forward. “They are comfortable, padded, too beautiful. Let me try them for you ”.

In the pictures, Kim Kardashian is wearing brown-colored fur slippers. It is therefore clear that there is something for everyone!

If you want to get Kim Kardashian’s slippers, all you have to do is go to the SKIMS brand website. A nice gift for the holidays at 78 dollars.



