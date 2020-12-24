Kim Kardashian is reuniting with her family for Christmas!

Kim Kardashian is already ready to celebrate Christmas! She has just found some members of her family in Lake Tahoe.

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. On the Web, the businesswoman has also immortalized herself with some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Unsurprisingly, her post also caused a buzz.

Kim Kardashian is no longer being introduced! Powered by “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” she is one of the most influential stars around to date.

A true marketing pro, the incendiary brunette brilliantly manages her various brands. Like “SKIMS”, but also “KKW Beauty”.

Thanks to her image, Kim Kardashian also makes partnerships with the biggest labels. Lately, she signed an incredible contract with Disney.

The young woman’s program is expected to air on Hulu and Star platforms in 2021. No other information has been leaked yet.

And her whole family is pretty evasive about it. In any case, the admirers of Kim Kardashian are eager to discover this new project which seems very mysterious.

KIM KARDASHIAN CAN’T WAIT TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS!

The year 2020 has been rich in emotions for Kim Kardashian! After Kanye West’s escapades during the last presidential elections, the businesswoman decided to stop filming “KUWTK”.

Now the pretty brunette wants to focus on new projects. But above all on her family life!

Last I heard, Kim Kardashian would do anything to save her marriage to the “Stronger” singer. While the rapper lives most of the year in Wyoming, her wife much prefers the city of L.A.

A few days ago, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to meet at Lake Tahoe to celebrate Christmas. Being a big fan of social networks, the young woman has just shared an incredible shot on Instagram.

Facing the camera, North’s mom proudly poses alongside Scott Disick. But also of Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kris and her companion Corey Gamble.

Of course, internet users loved Kim’s photo. As proof, more than 3 million likes were collected in just a few hours. Class!

Other family members are also missing, including Kylie Jenner and even Rob. No doubt they should join them soon.



