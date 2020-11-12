Kim Kardashian is proud of Cher’s support for Armenia!

In a Story on her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared a video of Cher who has given her full support to her country: Armenia!

Although Kim Kardashian was born in Los Angeles, she does not forget her Armenian origins. She decides to fight for her country, which is in a very tense situation. Her idol, Cher, also supports Armenia.

On social media, Kim Kardashian therefore speaks very often about Armenia. She decided to make a donation for her country. And continue to share strong messages.

This Thursday, November 12, Kim Kardashian unveiled the message of her idol, Cher, to her country. The latter spoke on this subject which is really close to her heart. The pretty brunette decided to congratulate the singer on her engagement.

But that’s not all. Kim Kardashian also unveiled the message of “Speaking Out For Artsakh”. The Instagram account said, “Thank you very much for your incredible support for our campaign.”

KIM KARDASHIAN FULLY MOBILIZES TO SUPPORT HIS COUNTRY: ARMENIA

“Speaking Out For Artsakh” supported by Kim Kardashian also added, “For the people of Artsakh. And for helping us raise over $ 600,000 so far in donations. To meet the needs of people in need through the Armenia Fund ”.

The account also revealed: “Thanks to you, we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old. Who are affected by the horrific war crimes inflicted on Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey “.

One thing is certain, the mother is also doing her best to educate her fans on the issue of Armenia. If she uses social media to promote her brand, she also reveals her interests.

It remains to be seen if the reality TV candidate will be able to unite her fans to her cause. On the other hand, she can always count on Cher. Case to follow!



