Kim Kardashian is preparing a reality show!

Fans of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are going to be smiling. The two stars will indeed launch a new reality TV!

This is the news of the moment! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch a whole new program with Disney. It will also be available on the Hulu and Star platforms.

Last September, fans of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were saddened when they learned of the end of the filming of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

But know that the two stars are back in force via streaming! Indeed, the daughters of Kris Jenner would have signed an exclusive contract with Disney to produce and shoot in a brand new reality TV.

The show should also be available on the Hulu and Star platforms (note: subsidiaries of the group)! But so far, nothing more has been leaked.

And no one knows what the roles of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will be on screen. To this day, the mystery remains!

While Disney’s COM team confirmed the news, the group also noted on Twitter that this is primarily a “multi-year partnership” with Kris Jenner.

The famous momager is always there to manage all the juicy contracts of her children. In any case, more information should be released in the coming weeks.

KYLIE JENNER: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF KIM KARDASHIAN!

Like her half-sister Kim, Kylie Jenner has also entered the cosmetics business. To this day, her “Kylie Skin” and “Kylie Cosmetics” brands earn her a pretty penny every month.

According to Forbes magazine, Kylie Jenner’s fortune is around the $ 900 million threshold. A born boss, Stormi’s mother always goes to great lengths to launch her multiple ranges!

In parallel to all this, the influencer – who makes her fans dream with her lifestyle – also makes partnerships with the biggest labels! Like Kim, we can say that Kylie Jenner also has a good sense of business!



