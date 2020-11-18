Kim Kardashian is practicing throwing snowballs!

To promote her brand of cosmetics, Kim Kardashian immortalized herself throwing snowballs on Instagram! Kim Kardashian is never short of ideas for promoting her KKW Beauty brand! A few hours ago, the star amused her followers with a brand new post on Instagram.

Obviously, Kim Kardashian continues to excite the crowds! For several years, the pretty brunette has enjoyed being in the spotlight.

Propelled by the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, she also managed to pull out of the game after the scandal of her sextape. It must be said that Kris Jenner – the famous momager – is watching!

On screen, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan loved to reveal their daily life without exception! Between births, marriages and partings, Kim Kardashian fans have been spoiled for choice.

But lately, the pretty brunette and her family also decided to stop filming “KUWTK”. After ups and downs in her private sphere, the star has therefore decided to review the meaning of her priorities.

Now she wants to focus on the well-being of her little tribe away from the cameras. As a true businesswoman, it’s a safe bet that she will surprise her admirers with other projects to come!

KIM KARDASHIAN HOLDS IN THE SNOW ON INSTAGRAM!

Whatever happens, fans of Kim Kardashian can also follow her crazy adventures through her social media.

Addicted to Instagram, True’s aunt feeds her favorite social network every day. A few hours ago, the influencer also teased the upcoming release of a new range of her brand KKW Beauty!

And to do so, she therefore bet on an incredible gif of herself throwing snow. Sublime as usual, Kim Kardashian’s post also had the merit of making the buzz!

“Just in time for the holidays – I am very happy to announce @kkwbeauty Crystallized Collection (…)”, wrote the young woman while praising all the products of her new collection.

But also: “I wanted our holiday collection this year to be perfect for gifts and for personal use (…) Buy the #Crystallized Collection Wednesday November 25 only on KKWBEAUTY.COM! “. Noted !



