Kim Kardashian is no longer friends with Larsa Pippen!

Kim Kardashian finds it very difficult to forgive her former friend Larsa Pippen’s betrayal. So she went to war with her!

Kim Kardashian is a very resentful woman! She does not forgive betrayals! Not even those of his friends! That’s exactly why she’s at war with Larsa Pippen.

A source close to the star therefore confided to our colleagues on Hollywood Raw: “His family is deeply disappointed and angry with Larsa. But they are not really surprised. Because they feel like Larsa just used them to advance his career. ”

This same source continues: “Larsa and Kim Kardashian were very close. So it’s sad that someone is doing this to a friend. ”

Indeed, Larsa Pippen criticized Kanye West. She claimed he had “turned the brains” of the Kardashians against her. “They will never be friends with her again … that’s for sure,” confirms the source.

Even more, in a podcast, Kim Kardashian’s former friend also confessed that she had had an ambiguous relationship with Kanye. The latter would call him late at night.

KIM KARDASHIAN: ANGER!

“I was the person he called all the time when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z… Why did it get out of hand? Maybe because I blocked it on my phone. Because I couldn’t stand his calls anymore. I can not. »She admits.

Larsa also revealed that she had a relationship with Tristan Thompson, before he dated Khloe Kardashian.

One thing’s for sure, Kim Kardashian’s family are very angry with Larsa. According to them, she would therefore do anything to make people talk about her.

The previous source then concludes: “The Kardashians feel that she did this interview at the right time for her and her career. She is just using it as an advertising opportunity ”.



