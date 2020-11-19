Kim Kardashian is magical in zebra mini dress Versace!

Kim Kardashian appeared in a sexy zebra mini dress on Instagram. And frankly, in that dress, she’s just sublime

Kim Kardashian is a true it-girl. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting her entire life on social media.

Thus, on her Insta account which has 191 million subscribers, the pretty brunette appears as a family with her children and her husband Kanye West, working on professional projects, but also on a desert island to celebrate her 40ᵉ anniversary. Just that !

Yes, in two or three clicks, we can follow the daily life of this seasoned business woman!

And guess what: Today Kim Kardashian showed off in a stunning zebra dress on Insta! And to be honest, in this outfit, the pretty brunette is both sexy and sublime.

VERY SEXY KIM KARDASHIAN IN ZEBRA VERSACE MINI DRESS ON INSTA!

Kim Kardashian regularly posts bold looks on Insta. And for good reason, Kanye West’s wife is a true fashion icon! Yes, it was not for nothing that Kim K was the stylist for Paris Hilton!

And even today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Insta in an iconic look!

Indeed, in a photo posted on her Feed, Kourtney Kardashian’s little sister appeared in an ultra sexy mini dress! Yep, apparently the business woman has adopted the zebra pattern trend! And frankly, we are a fan!

But if we love this dress so much, it’s also because it’s not just any …

Indeed, this zebra mini dress is a creation of the haute couture brand, Versace. Just that !

Yep, Kim K has luxury tastes, and she takes it!

We, in any case, we find her downright stunning in this outfit!



