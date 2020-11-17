Kim Kardashian is in mode with her daughter Chicago!

In her Instagram feed, Kim Kardashian poses with her daughter Chicago West. Really so cute! On June 15, 2013, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first child, North West. So, the it-girl had never been happier. The arrival of her boutchou completely turned her life upside down.

So, the wife of American rapper Kanye West couldn’t help but have more children. After all, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was keen on having a big family.

So happened these three other toddlers. So, Saint West (4 years old), Chicago West (2 years old) and Psalm West (1 year old), the youngest. In fact, for the latter two, Kim Kardashian had used a surrogate mother.

In the columns of WWD, the business woman had confided in this pregnancy that she shared with another woman. “It’s very different. Anyone who thinks or says this is the easy way is wrong, “she began.

“Of course you choose someone you trust and have a strong bond with, but knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not here is hard for me. As a reminder, Kim Kardashian can no longer have children.

And for good reason, Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s half-sister suffered from placenta accreta during her pregnancies. “I hated being pregnant, and thought it would be so easy, but even though I hated it, if I could have worn it myself, I would have. ”

KIM KARDASHIAN LOVES IT SO MUCH

However, just because Chicago and Psalm West were born to a surrogate doesn’t mean Kim Kardashian doesn’t love them like her own children. In fact, it is quite the opposite. The it-girl with millions of followers can’t live without her.

And as proof, the creator of the beauty brand KKW Beauty has just unveiled a photo with her three-year-old baby. Thus, the pretty brunette poses with Chicago West in her arms. They are so cute!



