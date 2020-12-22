Kim Kardashian is having a blast on the rink with her kids!

Kim Kardashian has just entertained her community on the Web! The star immortalized herself ice skating with her children.

Kim Kardashian is a real mother hen with her children. Lately, the star has been having a blast with her family at the rink. You will see, the sequences are incredible.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous influencers around to date. His journey is as fascinating as it is intriguing.

Last I heard, all is well for the pretty brunette. She continues to quietly live her little life in L.A alongside her family.

Being a big follower of social networks, the daughter of Kris Jenner feeds her Instagram account every day. And as soon as Kim Kardashian posts something, her followers are there.

A true marketing pro, the incendiary brunette continues to promote her various brands before the Christmas holidays. And the star is doing everything to seduce her subscribers.

It must be said that within the Kardashian-Jenner family, everyone has a good sense of business. And obviously, it’s not about to change thanks to Kris Jenner!

KIM KARDASHIAN DOES THE RINK SHOW WITH HIS KIDS!

Like many stars, Kim Kardashian is also getting ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. Like her other sisters, the star also brilliantly decorated her pretty house.

A few days before the end of the year holidays, Kanye West’s wife is taking the opportunity to ease off! And she also does countless activities with her children.

Lately, the businesswoman has been having fun with her little tribe at the rink. Facing the camera, Kim Kardashian demonstrated her incredible skating skills alongside North and Saint.

And anyway, the whole happy troop obviously had a good time together. And the influencer video was also a hit on Instagram. We let you admire the star!



